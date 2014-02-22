BELGRADE Feb 22 Red Star Belgrade took over first place in Serbia with a 2-1 home win over Javor Ivanjica as the Balkan country's 16-team top flight resumed on Saturday after a 10-week winter break.

Red Star, European Cup winners in 1991, have 35 points from 16 matches, one more than titel holders and bitter city foes Partizan who were held to a 0-0 draw at sixth-placed Novi Pazar.

Roared on by their passionate fans in driving rain, Red Star took a 2-0 halftime lead through an Abiola Dauda header and Nejc Pecnik's close range tap-in before Nemanja Zlatkovic pulled one back for the visitors late on.

"I am happy with the win and it's good to be top of the table but we lost our grip on the game after they scored, so all I am thinking about right now is how to improve things for the next game at Jagodina," Red Star coach Slavisa Stojanovic told reporters.

Partizan's bid to clinch a record seventh successive league title suffered a setback in Novi Pazar as the champions missed several good chances on a bumpy pitch which their coach Marko Nikolic blamed for a poor performance.

"The conditions were appalling and this pitch barely meets the standards," Nikolic, who took over from Vuk Rasovic during the winter break, told reporters.

"However, we had enough chances and should have scored, we can't assume that we will create a dozen opportunities in every game," he said. (Editing by Ken Ferris)