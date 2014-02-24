By Zoran and Milosavljevic BELGRADE Feb 24 Serbia must adopt a new set of values to prove their soccer patriotism and the experiment of introducing promising home-based players is over, assistant coach Ilija Petkovic said on Monday.

Ljubinko Drulovic was named this month as caretaker head coach until a permanent successor to Sinisa Mihajlovic is appointed in June, with Petkovic as his number two.

Petkovic said the primary goal is for Serbia to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and results are all that matter in a new era of pragmatism.

"We have to change our attitude and understand that patriotism is best shown on the pitch in the heat of battle to get results," Petkovic, who steered the former Serbia and Montenegro to the 2006 World Cup, told a news conference.

"We want deeds and not words. We have missed the last two major tournaments and it is absolutely imperative that we qualify for Euro 2016 because we are fed up of being sparring partners for the world's best teams ahead of World Cups and European Championships."

Drulovic has included forward Adem Ljajic, thrown out of the team by Mihajlovic after he refused to sing the national anthem in a friendly in 2012, in a 20-man squad for a friendly against Ireland on March 5.

Ljajic missed Serbia's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign after they also failed to reach Euro 2012. But Drulovic has high hopes of reaching Euro 2016 from a qualifying group also including Portugal, Denmark, Armenia and Albania.

"It's a very interesting and balanced group so there is no doubt that we will have to work very hard for a top-two finish, but we have enough quality in our ranks to get the job done," Drulovic said.

"Like everyone, else, Ljajic will have to earn his spot and I've decided to give him a chance because he is an excellent player."

Asked why the squad for the Ireland friendly included no home-based players, Petkovic said: "Because none of them are good enough at the moment. The doors of the national team are open to everyone but we will not call up anyone to create an artificial balance.

"The transitional period of injecting fresh blood is over, we need results now and this is what will be expected of either Drulovic or whoever is named on a permanent basis.

"The players must also adopt the right attitude and stop being lulled by opposition appraisals that they are a world-class unit - and then get played off the park by less heralded teams."

Mihajlovic, who quit in November after enduring an acrimonious relationship with fans, media and some of Serbia's most experienced players, shunned the Serbian FA's request to return to the helm for the Euro 2016 qualification games. (Editing by Robert Woodward)