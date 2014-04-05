BELGRADE, April 5 Red Star Belgrade went three points clear of champions and city rivals Partizan at the top of the Serbian first division after Nikola Mijailovic and Dragan Mrdja gave them a 2-1 win at Spartak Subotica on Saturday.

The result left 1991 European Cup winners Red Star in the driving seat with 53 points from 22 games while Partizan, who host their bitter foes on April 26, have 50 after being held to a 1-1 home draw by sixth-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad.

Surprise package Novi Pazar are a distant third with 35 points after coming from behind to salvage a 2-2 home draw against fifth-placed Jagodina.

Left back Mijailovic fired Red Star ahead with a cool finish on a slippery surface after he was put through by Milos Ninkovic and the league's top scorer Mrdja made it 2-0 with a glancing header before Dino Sarac pulled one back.

"We knew it would be a tough match and perhaps my players thought the game was wrapped up after we scored the second but we held on in a nervy finish," Red Star coach Slavisa Stojanovic told Arenasport television.

Partizan, seeking a record seventh successive league title, appeared set to keep up the pressure on Red Star after centre back Milan Obradovic gave them the lead on the hour against 10-man Vojvodina, whose defender Bojan Nastic was sent off for two bookable offences in the opening 12 minutes.

But the home fans were silenced when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic converted an injury time penalty after Vojvodina's former defender Branislav Trajkovic was sent off for hauling him down. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)