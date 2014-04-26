BELGRADE, April 26 Champions Partizan Belgrade kept alive their hopes of a record seventh successive league crown after a late Nemanja Kojic goal earned a 2-1 home win over leaders Red Star in an action-packed city derby on Saturday.

The 1991 European Cup winners Red Star are in pole position with 62 points from 26 matches, three more than Partizan with four games left in the Serbian title race.

Having missed two penalties in a match dominated by Partizan, Red Star still seemed to be heading for a share of the spoils until second-half substitute Kojic buried a volley into the bottom corner of the net after an inviting Miroslav Vulicevic cross.

Partizan pressed hard early on and twice came close through left back Aleksandar Volkov and striker Petar Skuletic before they conceded a penalty at the other end when the league's top scorer Dragan Mrdja was hauled down.

Milan Lukac easily saved Milos Ninkovic's weak penalty and the roaring home fans were in raptures two minutes later when midfielder Nikola Drincic unleashed a dipping free kick from 25 metres which left Red Star keeper Boban Bajkovic clutching air.

Mrdja again won a penalty for Red Star soon after when Partizan defender Branislav Trajkovic tripped him but Lukac was equal to the task for the second time and denied Nikola Mijailovic with a superb save.

Tired of watching his team mates spurn guilt-edged chances, Mrdja equalised in the 56th minute after he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the penalty box, went round a defender and drove in an unstoppable shot.

Youngster Andrija Zivkovic hit the outside of the post for Partizan on the hour before the tempo dropped and the game seemingly fizzled out on a humid evening in the Serbian capital.

Kojic, who had returned recently from a long-term injury, then provided the final twist with a moment of individual skill, leaning back to get a clean connection on Vulicevic's cross to steer the ball past Bajkovic.

"This is a big win for us and we are really happy our hard work has paid off," Partizan coach Marko Nikolic told Arenasport television.

"Credit to Red Star because they played a good match too but we really wanted it and will head into the home straight with our heads high."

Red Star coach Slavisa Stojanovic said: "Unfortunately a simple defensive error led to the winning goal but it was well taken and we can't complain. We have only ourselves to blame but the title is still in our hands." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)