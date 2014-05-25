BELGRADE May 25 Red Star Belgrade won their first Serbian league title since 2007 and 26th overall after a 4-2 home win over OFK Belgrade on Sunday left them three points clear of outgoing champions Partizan with one game left.

Red Star, who have 71 points from 29 games ahead of Partizan on 68, will finish top no matter what happens in the last round because of a better head-to-head record against their bitter city foes.

OFK stunned a capacity 55,000 crowd when a Savo Pavicevic own goal gave them an early lead before Red Star turned the tide thanks to striker Darko Lazovic and Slovenian midfielder Nejc Pecnik.

The visitors drew level shortly before halftime but 1991 European Cup winners Red Star sealed victory in the second period after the league's top scorer Dragan Mrdja and playmaker Milos Ninkovic sent the jubilant home fans into raptures.

"This is the happiest day of my career and our next goal is to qualify for the Champions League group stage," Lazovic told reporters.

Coach Slavisa Stojanovic said: "It was a fitting end to a thrilling season and just reward to the lads and the fans, who were behind us in full force all the way."

