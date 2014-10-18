BELGRADE Oct 18 The Serbian derby between bitter Belgrade rivals Partizan and Red Star produced more fireworks on the terraces as fans lit flares four days after a Euro 2016 qualifier was abandoned at the same venue.

Play was twice held up for billowing smoke to clear at Partizan's end after their fans set off the pyrotechnics in response to identical action by Red Star supporters shortly before kickoff.

A superb free kick by midfielder Nikola Drincic gave Partizan a 1-0 win to keep them in pole position on a maximum 24 points from eight games, four ahead of champions Red Star who have played a game more.

Partizan had pleaded for sportsmanlike fan behaviour after Tuesday's Euro 2016 Group I qualifier between Serbia and Albania was abandoned after a drone stunt triggered chaotic scenes on the pitch.

A remote-controlled plane trailing a flag of "Greater Albania," which includes Kosovo and parts of Serbia and other Balkan states, provoked a brawl between players and a pitch invasion by the home fans.

There was no such mayhem on Saturday as thousands of riot police were deployed in and around the stadium and helicopters patrolled above the densely populated residential area with few escape routes when fighting between rival fans breaks out.

Partizan fans also displayed a banner saying "Kosovo is Serbia," defiantly referring to the country's former southern province which has an ethnic-Albanian majority and declared independence in 2008.

Hostilities in the fixture with a history of serious crowd trouble were confined to customary verbal abuse by fans in a match which champions Red Star dominated in the first half.

Their 16-year old striker Luka Jovic, the youngest player to feature in the derby, blasted the ball over the bar from five metres after a flowing move down the right.

The teenager faltered again when he scuffed a shot into the hands of Partizan keeper Milan Lukac after a defence-splitting pass had put him through on goal.

Red Star keeper Predrag Rajkovic denied Petar Skuletic with a reflex save but was powerless to stop Drincic's viciously swerving shot from fizzing into his top corner.

"Derby wins are the sweetest and we are clearly overjoyed to have come out on top in an action-packed encounter," Partizan coach Marko Nikolic told a news conference.

"We are in a commanding position now but there is a long way to go and the lads must get back to hard work after a night out to celebrate."

Red Star's Nenad Lalatovic rued missed chances.

"We played well in the first half but not for the first time, we failed to score when we should have and got punished," he said.

"We were on the back foot in the second half and Partizan ran out worthy winners, they are the more experienced outfit and took advantage after we ran out of steam." (Editing by Ed Osmond)