BELGRADE Aug 18 Serbian first division debutants Donji Srem celebrated the biggest win in their 85-year existence after beating champions Partizan Belgrade 2-1 on Saturday.

Donji Srem, based in the northern village of Pecinci that only has around 2,500 inhabitants, shocked Partizan at Vojvodina Novi Sad's Karadjordje stadium where they will play home matches this season because their ramshackle ground is not up to scratch.

They now top the 16-team table with six points from two games, having enjoyed a 1-0 win at OFK Belgrade in their opening match last weekend.

Donji Srem delighted their small and vociferous band of supporters, vastly outnumbered by Partizan fans, after a Goran Lovre own goal and a superb Ognjen Damjanovic strike gave them a 2-0 lead midway through the first half.

Midfielder Sasa Markovic pulled one back in the closing stages but it was too little too late for Partizan.

"This evening some Partizan players were just not worthy of the club's colours and this should teach them a lesson ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier at (Norwegians) Tromso," angry visiting coach Vladimir Vermezovic told reporters.

His opposite number Bogic Bogicevic was overjoyed.

"We never expected to win but when the opportunity came we took it, with two goals in the space of four minutes," he said.

Donji Srem next visit Sloboda Sevojno while Partizan are at home to Jagodina. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)