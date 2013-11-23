BELGRADE Nov 23 Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade went top of the Serbian division for the first time in 14 months after Dragan Mrdja's hat-trick steered them to 4-1 home win over Sloboda Uzice in an empty stadium on Saturday.

The result lifted Red Star, serving a crowd ban for fan violence in their city derby against champions Partizan this month, into pole position with 26 points from 13 games.

Partizan, who were also handed a crowd ban for their share of the derby trouble when fans lit a huge bonfire, are two points behind Red Star heading into their game in hand at neighbours Vozdovac on Sunday.

Thiago Galvao fired Sloboda into an early lead with a spectacular overhead kick but their joy was short-lived as Goran Logic levelled with a towering header from a corner.

Former international striker Mrdja opened his account in the 40th minute with a calm finish from 10 metres and volleyed his second shortly before halftime.

Red Star sealed their win on the hour after Mrdja completed his second hat-trick of the season, sweeping in a close-range rebound after Sloboda keeper Dean Rankovic parried Neck Pecnik's effort.

