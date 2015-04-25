BELGRADE, April 25 Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade held champions and bitter city foes Red Star to a 0-0 draw in a derby match marred by bad crowd trouble before kickoff on Saturday.

The start was delayed for 45 minutes after home Red Star supporters pelted riot police with seats and flares, forcing officers to retreat from the north tier that houses the club's diehard fans.

When reinforcements arrived the police went back on to the terraces and pushed the supporters back.

One area of the north tier was emptied and when the match, which has a long history of crowd violence, finally got underway it produced a tepid first half with Darko Lazovic going close for Red Star and Stefan Babovic missing a good chance for Partizan.

Most of the fireworks were confined to the terraces where both sets of fans lit dozens of flares and hurled several stun grenades on to the athletics track, keeping fire officers busy as they dashed around with buckets of water.

Play was again held up for several minutes midway through the second half for billowing smoke to clear after visiting supporters set off fireworks on a warm evening in central Belgrade.

Partizan dominated after the interval with home keeper Predrag Rajkovic denying Darko Brasanac and a Red Star defender clearing a Gregor Balazic effort off the line.

Teenage striker Luka Jovic missed Red Star's best chance when Partizan keeper Zivko Zivkovic closed him down and parried his fierce shot from inside the penalty box.

The result left Partizan, chasing their seventh league title in eight seasons, five points clear of second-placed Red Star with six matches remaining. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)