Soccer-FIFPro asks for investigation after player attacked in changing room

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - The world players' union FIFPro has asked for an investigation after a player from Serbian club FK Vojvodina alleged he was attacked in the changing room by his team's own fans following a Europa League tie.

FIFPro said it had sent a formal request to European soccer body UEFA asking for disciplinary proceedings to be opened against the club following the incident after the match away to Slovakia's MK Ruzomberok.

It also requested action against Ruzomberok, which was hosting the first qualifying round second tie on July 6 and won 2-0 to qualify 3-2 on aggregate.

The player was named as 25-year-old forward Nikola Trujic.

A FIFPro statement said that immediately after the game "a group of the Serbian club’s supporters was able to gain access to the away team’s (Vojvodina) changing room ... before intimidating and physically assaulting the player."

Trujic told Serbian media after the incident that around a dozen fans were involved. "They caught me by the neck, I got a blow to my head," he said.

Trujic was raised at Partizan Belgrade who later loaned him to several other clubs. He has been at Vojvodina since February 2016.

Neither UEFA nor the two clubs could immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this year, FIFPro advised players to avoid signing for Serbian clubs due to worsening working conditions in the country.

FIFPro said that, in addition to existing problems over late payment of wages, players faced less chance of receiving fair treatment after changes to the structure of the arbitration panel which rules on disputes between them and clubs. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Potter)