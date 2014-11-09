BELGRADE Nov 9 Partizan Belgrade took advantage of their closest rivals' slip-ups and went four points clear at the top of the Serbian first division after Petar Skuletic's hat-trick gave them a 3-0 win at Spartak Subotica on Sunday.

Partizan lead the way with 31 points from 12 matches ahead of champions and traditional city rivals Red Star, who have 27 after they were held to a 0-0 home draw by 10-man Cukaricki Belgrade on Saturday.

Third-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad are six points off the pace after a surprise 3-2 home defeat by struggling Donji Srem.

Having joined Partizan from Vojvodina during the close-season, Skuletic is now the league's top scorer with 11 goals after clinical finishing on a bumpy pitch.

The 24-year old striker fired the visitors ahead midway through the first half and volleyed home the second in the 80th minute after Spartak defender Stefan Milosevic was sent off for a second bookable foul.

Skuletic put the icing on the cake less than a minute later after a superb assist by strike partner Danko Lazovic left him with a simple tap-in.

