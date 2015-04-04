BELGRADE, April 4 Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade stretched their advantage to five points with a 2-1 home win over bottom side Radnicki Kragujevac on Saturday.

Partizan benefited from a slip-up by champions and city rivals Red Star, who were beaten by the same score at Novi Pazar.

Skipper Sasa Ilic drilled in an unstoppable left-footed winner for Partizan after Radnicki centre-back Lazar Rosic cancelled out Stefan Babovic's opener in a lively second half. The result gave new coach, Zoran Milinkovic, a perfect debut.

The opening period was a drab affair but began with a bizzare indcident -- the visiting players sitting on the pitch for 30 seconds to protest over five months of unpaid wages.

Several first-team regulars at Radnicki issued a written statement earlier this week saying the club was on the brink of extinction and appealed to the Kragujevac city authorities to inject funds into the cash-strapped club.

Red Star fell behind to a crisp Predrag Pavlovic finish in an empty stadium in Novi Pazar, who completed their three-match crowd ban for fan violence in November's 1-1 home draw with Partizan before the December-February winter break.

Defender Milos Cvetkovic poked in the equaliser barely 30 seconds later but Red Star were punished for missing a string of chances after midfielder Marko Jevtovic converted a 70th-minute penalty for the home side.

Third-placed Cukaricki Belgrade, who are 10 points off the pace, kept alive their hopes of clinching a Europa League qualifying berth after coming from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Donji Srem.

