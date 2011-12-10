LONDON Dec 10 By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE Dec 10 Serbian champions Partizan
Belgrade went 10 points clear at the top with a 3-0 win at
bottom team Metalac Gornji Milanovac on Saturday in the last
round of matches before the winter break.
Partizan, chasing a record fifth successive league title,
have 42 points from 15 games after Eduardo Pacheco, Stefan
Babovic and Zvonimir Vukic made light work of their visit to
Metalac.
Second-placed Red Star lost ground with a 2-0 home defeat by
Vojvodina Novi Sad behind closed doors, as the 1991 European Cup
winners served a one-match crowd ban for violence during last
month's city derby against Partizan.
The outcome piled more pressure on Red Star's Croatian
coach, Robert Prosinecki, who conceded the perennial two-horse
title race between Serbia's big two was all but over.
"It's hard to imagine we will be able to catch up with
Partizan, and I am disappointed with today's lack of effort and
passion," Proinsecki, who won the 1991 European Cup with Red
Star as a player, told a news conference.
"None of the players could look me in the eye in the
dressing room and say they did their best. You can have a bad
day but there is no excuse for such a timid performance devoid
of any hunger to win."
Second-half substitute Miroslav Stedvanovic was the
architect of Vojvodina's win, scoring the first goal shortly
after the hour and setting up the second for midfielder Marko
Ljubinkovic in the dying minutes.
Brazilian striker Pacheco fired Partizan ahead with a superb
first-time shot from 16 metres early in the game before Babovic
curled in a delightful free kick and Vukic completed the rout in
the second half with a tap-in.
"We should have done better in Europe this term but overall
I am pleased because it's been a while since someone was 10
points clear halfway through the title race," Partizan coach
Aleksandar Stanojevic said.
"We have also developed two outstanding young players in
Lazar Markovic and Marko Scepovic."
The league resumes on March 3, when Partizan are away to
struggling top-flight newcomers Novi Pazar and Red Star are at
home to sixth-placed Spartak Subotica.
(Editing by Stephen Wood)