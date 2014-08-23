BELGRADE Aug 23 Bosnian journeyman Petar Jelic enjoyed the brightest moment of his career after scoring five goals for Rad Belgrade in their 6-1 win at Serbian first division rivals Vozdovac Belgrade on Saturday.

Champions Red Star Belgrade went top of the 16-team league after a superb Djordje Rakic goal gave them a 1-0 win at Vojvodina Novi Sad and stretched their perfect start to three wins out of three.

Jelic, who scored just four league goals in 20 games for Novi Pazar and Chinese second division side Guangdong Sunray Cave last season, netted as many in the opening 43 minutes at neighbours Vozdovac.

The 27-year old striker added the fifth early in the second half before he was substituted on the hour, with his replacement Aleksandar Simic putting the icing on the cake after the hosts had pulled one back.

The result left Rad fourth with six points from three games, level with fifth-placed Partizan Belgrade who can reclaim top spot if they beat Donji Srem at home on Sunday.

Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners, jumped into the driving seat after Rakic unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 metres into the top left corner on a rainy night in northern Serbia. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Josh Reich)