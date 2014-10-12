BELGRADE Oct 12 Serbia fans should keep their anger in check over the national team's poor results and be more supportive, defender Aleksandar Kolarov said after the team's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw at Armenia.

Fan message boards were littered with abusive comments after the Serbs barely avoided defeat with a last-gasp Zoran Tosic equaliser in the Group I match on Saturday and Kolarov lashed out at the critics.

"I have been here for a while and I can say that we have never had the right kind of support," the Manchester City left back told Belgrade's SOS sports television channel on Sunday.

"It seems people in Serbia can't wait for us to falter so they can insult us. It's annoying although I don't have a personal problem with it because I know who and what I am.

"Most of them are probably using their keyboards to vent their own frustrations."

Serbia, who failed to reach either Euro 2012 or the 2014 World Cup, have been jeered by fans throughout both qualifying campaigns and often played their home games in half-empty stadiums.

Several hours before their Euro 2012 qualifier away to Italy, Serbian fans attacked their own team bus and then forced the game to be abandoned after only seven minutes when they rioted in Genoa's Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Serbia are at home to Albania in their next qualifier in Belgrade on Tuesday and captain Branislav Ivanovic said the fans must accept that it would be a long and thorny road to the 24-nation finals in France.

"It's a point won rather than two lost against Armenia but we would have won the game if we had scored first," the Chelsea defender told Serbia's national RTS television.

"Points will be dropped in this tough group so we have to move and prepare ourselves for the next challenge." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)