BELGRADE, July 23 The Serbian Football Association (FSS) has opened an investigation following reports that a first division match between Red Star Belgrade and city rivals OFK was rigged.

"The FSS integrity officer has launched an internal inquiry into reports that several individuals exerted pressure on OFK Belgrade players and staff during the halftime interval of their league match against Red Star on Sunday," the FSS said on Thursday.

"Match officials have already been interviewed about events that took place before, during and after the fixture."

Visiting Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners, won the game 6-2 after trailing 2-0 at halftime on the opening day of the 16-team championship.

Belgrade media was awash with reports after the game that unidentified individuals stormed into the OFK dressing room at halftime and asked them to "take their foot off the gas pedal".

Some former and current Serbian coaches also expressed concern that Red Star's comeback was too good to be true given the comical nature of the goals that OFK conceded.

Officials and players from both teams denied any wrongdoing.

Having fallen 2-0 behind, Red Star scored four goals in 10 minutes early in the second half before a late brace by Antigua and Barbuda striker Joshua Parker sealed the rout. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)