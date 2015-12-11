BELGRADE Dec 11 Partizan Belgrade's entire board has stepped down after a 3-1 home defeat by German side Augsburg in the Europa League knocked them out of the competition, the club's general director Milos Vazura said on Friday.

"The managing board resigned collectively last night and I will head the club in a technical capacity until the club calls an assembly within 30 days to elect a new leadership," Vazura told Tanjug news agency.

"This is a difficult time for Partizan because we had vested all our hopes in European success after poor performances in the Serbian league.

"We don't want to blame the players but had they got the result they needed, we wouldn't have had to resign."

Thursday's elimination from the Europa League group stage rounded off a poor first half of the season for Serbian champions Partizan, who trail leaders and bitter city foes Red Star by 24 points in the country's 16-team first division.

Partizan seemed to be cruising for their first appearance in European competition past the winter break since 2005 after Aboubakar Oumaru gave them an early lead against Augsburg.

But the German side hit back to advance, edging out Partizan on overall goal difference, having finished level on nine points with the Serbian side and an identical head-to-head record after Partizan won the reverse fixture in Germany 3-1.

Partizan fans directed volleys of verbal abuse at the players after the final whistle, while they also called the board to step down. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)