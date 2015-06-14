BELGRADE, June 14 Partizan Belgrade have signed unsettled Bulgaria striker Valeri Bojinov on a two-year contract, the Serbian champions said on their website (www.partizan.rs) on Sunday.

The 29-year old, who has played for a myriad of European clubs including spells at Juventus and Manchester City, has arrived from Italian second division side Ternana where he scored six goals in 27 appearances last season.

"I want to thank Partizan for giving me the opportunity to play for the best Serbian club," Bojinov told a news conference.

"Our most important task is to retain the league title and the other one is to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

"I want to score goals and play well so that I can hopefully work my way back into the Bulgarian national team."

Bojinov, who joined Italian side Lecce as a 16-year old and was then considered a hot prospect, has scored six goals in 43 international appearances.

But having changed clubs 10 times during his turbulent career, Bojinov fizzled out after a 2007-2009 stint in the Premier League.

He scored only once in 11 league games for City and then spent the last season of his three-year contract on loan at Italian side Parma.

Partizan will play in the Champions League second qualifying round and can reach the group stage of Europe's premier club competition or the second tier Europa League. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Mark Meadows)