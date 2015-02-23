BELGRADE Feb 23 Partizan Belgrade sports director Dragan Ciric stepped down on Monday after two months in charge following their 3-3 home draw with struggling neighbours Vozdovac, the Serbian first division club's former midfielder said.

"I was full of enthusiasm and confidence when I took over but my desire for success is not enough given the current circumstances surrounding Serbian football," Ciric told the club's official website (www.partizan.rs).

"I trust the board will find a way out of the present difficult situation and I wish Partizan all the best in the future."

The Balkan country's cash-strapped league leaders were forced to sell top scorers Petar Skuletic and Danko Lazovic during the 11-week long December-February winter break to stay afloat.

However, it was their defensive frailties which confined them to a share of the spoils against 11th-placed Vozdovac as the 16-team league resumed from its hibernation on Saturday, with Partizan salvaging a point thanks to a late own goal.

Champions and bitter city foes Red Star, who are indebted in excess of 50 million euros, stayed second six points behind Partizan after they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at second-bottom Radnicki Nis on Monday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Justin Palmer)