BELGRADE Nov 30 Partizan Belgrade coach Marko Nikolic was hit by a firecracker in the first half and sent off for dissent in the second during their 1-1 draw at Novi Pazar in the Serbian first division on Sunday.

With away fans banned amid fears of crowd trouble, Novi Pazar supporters created an intimidating atmosphere which saw Nikolic struck by a hurled firecracker shortly after Danko Lazovic had headed the visitors in front.

Unhurt but sporting a charred sweater after the firecracker exploded upon hitting him, Nikolic, who was later sent off after protesting against a disallowed goal, claimed afterwards that referee Vlado Glodjovic had lost control and described his officiating as "the lowest ebb of Serbian football".

The 35-year-old coach told Arenasport television: "There's not much else I can say except that the referee failed to keep things under control and it generated a very ugly atmosphere.

"I could have had a part of my body blown off and was even sent off for a simple protest.

"But we have only ourselves to blame for not winning because we weren't aggressive enough in the second half."

Vladimir Volkov's headed goal was ruled offside, prompting Nikolic's protest, before the home side equalised when Partizan defender Branko Ilic turned an Admir Kecap cross past his own keeper Milan Lukac in the closing stages.

The result left Partizan top of the 16-team league with 35 points from 14 games, four ahead of champions and bitter city foes Red Star who beat OFK Belgrade 2-1 at home on Saturday.

(Editing by Ian Chadband)