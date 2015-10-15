BELGRADE Oct 15 Former Yugoslavia winger Ljubinko Drulovic was named as Partizan Belgrade's new coach after the Serbian champions parted company with Zoran Milinkovic, who led them to the title last season, by mutual consent on Thursday.

"The executive board unanimously named Drulovic as Milinkovic's successor and he will sign the contract on Friday to run until June 2016," the club's vice-president Milorad Vucelic told reporters.

"We wish Milinkovic all the best and the reason we have delayed Drulovic's inauguration until tomorrow is because we want to honour the good faith shown by his hitherto employers, the Macedonian FA," he added.

Drulovic, who scored three goals in 38 internationals, failed to turn around Macedonia's poor Euro 2016 qualifying campaign after he took over at the former Yugoslav republic in April.

The Macedonians finished bottom of Group C with four points from 10 games after drawing one and losing four under Drulovic, who also briefly acted as a Serbia caretaker after they failed to reach the 2014 World Cup.

Milinkovic, who guided Partizan to their 26th league title last season, came under pressure after a poor start in the domestic 16-team first division, notably a 3-1 derby defeat by bitter city foes Red Star last month.

He had held on to his job after good results in the Europa League, where Partizan beat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 3-2 and Germans Augbusrg 3-1 after qualifying for the group stage of the continent's second-tier competition.

Yet Wednesday's 2-2 draw at promoted first division rivals Radnik Surdulica, after Partizan threw away a 2-0 halftime lead, was the final straw for Milinkovic as it left them trailing leaders Red Star by 11 points. (Editing by Toby Davis)