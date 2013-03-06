BELGRADE, March 6 Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade stayed firmly on course to clinch a record sixth successive league title after a 4-0 win at struggling neighbours BSK Borca on Wednesday sent them eight points clear of bitter city foes Red Star.

Partizan, who had their game against BSK postponed last week because of a waterlogged pitch, took full advantage of crisis-hit Red Star's slip-up on Sunday when they were held to a tepid 1-1 draw at Rad Belgrade.

The result triggered a board meeting at the 1991 European Cup winners and their coach Aleksandar Jankovic barely kept his job as he was given conditional support until the international break later this month, when Serbia play Croatia and Scotland in World Cup qualifiers.

Partizan dominated from start to finish in BSK's tiny stadium with dwellers of nearby houses enjoying as good a view from their balconies as those inside the dilapidated ground, whose bumpy pitch bore a resemblance to the surrounding ploughed fields.

Nemanja Kojic, who joined Partizan from Rad during the mid-season break, fired Partizan ahead with his first goal for the club after he was put through by strike partner Marko Scepovic, who limped off a few minutes later with a hamstring injury as the treacherous surface took its toll.

Scepovic's replacement Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the lead midway through the first half when he ghosted in between a BSK defender and the advancing goalkeeper to find the back of the net with a delightful lob from the edge of the penalty area.

Kojic made it 3-0 on the hour with a cool finish after a defensive blunder and then made way for midfielder Dejan Babic, with Darko Brasanac sealing the rout directly from a corner kick.

"We were lucky not to concede an equaliser when we were 1-0 up but overall I am pleased with the performance as we rolled on at full throttle until the closing stages," Partizan coach Vladimir Vermezovic told Serbia's Arenasport television.

"The mid-season acquisitions played very well and I hope we can steer clear of injuries as the title race continues." (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)