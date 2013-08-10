BELGRADE, Aug 10 - Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade eked out a barely deserved 4-3 win against depleted 10-man Novi Pazar on the opening day of the season after the visitors arrived with no substitutes due to outstanding debts to former players.

Having failed to settle their financial obligations, Novi Pazar were not allowed to register any of their summer signings and new coach Milan Milanovic in time for the Saturday evening kick-off but came close to snatching a shock draw against the title holders.

"There is absolutely nothing to cheer about here except the result," Partizan coach Vuk Rasovic said after his team were jeered off the pitch by the home fans despite a late winner from substitute Predrag Luka.

Novi Pazar's assistant coach Izet Ljajic added: "I am proud of the lads because they played their hearts out and it's a pity we came away with nothing from this game because we deserved something."

Nemanja Vidakovic fired the visitors ahead in the 16th minute and a Milan Obradovic own goal gave them a 2-1 lead after Milos Jojic had equalised thanks to good work by fellow midfielder Nikola Ninkovic and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Novi Pazar were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Ibrahim Arifovic was sent off after being adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box and Mitrovic levelled with the spot kick.

Livewire Mitrovic put Partizan in front for the first time with a crisp shot from 13 metres before defender Miljan Mutavdzic made it 3-3 with a towering header after he rose above his markers to meet an inviting corner.

But Novi Pazar's centre back then spoiled his excellent performance when he lifted an innocuous long ball over the advancing keeper in the 87th minute and Luka pounced to bundle it over the line.

Earlier on Saturday, promoted Cukaricki Belgrade celebrated a 1-0 win at neighbours Rad thanks to a fifth-minute goal from Dragoljub Srnic, OFK Belgrade beat city rivals Vozdovac 1-0 at home and visiting Spartak Subotica held Sloboda Uzice to a 1-1 draw. (Editing by Rex Gowar)