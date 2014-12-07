BELGRADE Dec 7 Partizan Belgrade thrashed Borac Cacak 5-1 at home on Sunday to surge six points clear at the top of the Serbian first division heading into the 11-week winter break.

Champions Red Star Belgrade, Partizan's closest rivals, conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Mladost Lucani while Marko Ivanic scored twice -- and an own goal -- in third-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad's 4-3 win at bottom team Radnicki Kragujevac.

Partizan's thumping win, achieved after they had actually fallen behind, gives them 38 points from 15 games, with Red Star now on 32 and Vojvodina on 29.

Ivan Djokovic had given Borac the lead, sweeping home a rebound after a corner, before Vladimir Volkov equalised with a close-range tap-in thanks to good work by right wing Petar Grbic.

Petar Skuletic put Partizan in the driving seat by adding to his league-leading goalscoring tally and 18-year-old winger Andrija Zivkovic made it 3-1 from a superb assist by Volkov.

Captain Sasa Ilic, who will turn 37 on Dec. 30, scored the fourth with a crisp finish from the edge of the box and Skuletic completed the rout with his 14th goal of the season, a rasping volley from a tight angle in added time.

Red Star appeared to be home and dry after Nejc Pecnik unleashed a scorching shot from 25 metres but were punished for wasting several gilt-edged chances as substitute Sasa Jovanovic caught them on the break in the 89th minute.

The 16-team league resumes on Feb. 21, when Partizan are at home to neighbours Vozdovac and Red Star visit struggling Radnicki Nis. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ian Chadband)