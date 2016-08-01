BELGRADE Aug 1 Partizan Belgrade coach Ivan Tomic stepped down after Sunday's 2-1 Serbian first division defeat at promoted Napredak Krusevac compounded the club's awful start to the new season, club officials said.

"We accepted Tomic's resignation after the fans, who have stayed loyal to the club through the thick and thin, asked him to leave," sports director Ivica Iliev told a news conference on Monday.

"Tomic had a great vision of how the club should move forward but unfortunately we have hit a wall very early into the season and now have to reshuffle the cards," he said.

"We will name a new coach as soon as possible but will not be rushed because we have to get it right."

Belgrade media have touted Partizan's former coaches Marko Nikolic and Vladimir Vermezovic as well as former Serbia boss Radovan Curcic as Tomic's likely replacements.

The defeat at Napredak came on the back of Partizan's elimination from the Europa League in the second qualifying round at the hands of Polish side Zaglebie Lubin.

That was followed by a goalless draw at newcomers Backa Palanka on the opening day of the Serbian top flight, with Partizan failing to score in any of those three games.

Tomic, who took over in December, won last season's Serbian cup but came under pressure from the fans after relinquishing the league title to city foes Red Star Belgrade. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)