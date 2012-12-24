BELGRADE Dec 24 Two senior officials at Serbian first division club Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and a soccer agent were arrested on Monday on suspicion of fraud and abuse of power, the Serbian Interior Ministry (MUP) said.

"FC Radnicki vice-president Nebojsa Vasiljevic and general secretary Darko Stojanovic as well as Zoran Pavlovic, a soccer agent with a FIFA licence, have been arrested on suspicion of illegal dealings in the transfer of the club's player Filip Kostic," MUP said on its website (www.mup.gov.rs).

"While arranging Kostic's transfer to Dutch side FC Groningen (this year) in the amount of 1.25 million euros, the three appear to have denied Radnicki 550,000 euros of that sum so that Pavlovic benefited illegally," it said.

Radnicki, promoted to Serbia's top flight last year, are second-bottom in the 16-team league with 12 points from 15 games at the winter break.

The first division resumes on Feb 27.

