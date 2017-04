BELGRADE Dec 12 Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade set a Serbian league record of 18 successive wins after a hat-trick by Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira helped them to a 5-0 home rout of promoted Radnik Surdulica on Saturday.

Midfielder Aleksandar Katai and forward Slavoljub Srnic also scored as Red Star, who won Europe's elite club competition in 1991, went 22 points clear at the top of the 16-team first division.

The die-hard section of 20,000 Red Star fans, sporting the club's red and white flags and banners, celebrated by lighting dozens of flares.

"This generation of players has earned it and we are delighted to have put our names in the club's history books," Red Star coach Miodrag Bozovic told reporters.

"We played exceptionally well this evening and I hope we can keep up the momentum." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)