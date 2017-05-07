BELGRADE May 7 Red Star Belgrade coach Miodrag Bozovic quit on Sunday after a shock 3-2 defeat at unfancied neighbours Vozdovac saw the Serbian champions relinquish top spot to bitter city foes Partizan.

Saturday's result left 1991 European Cup winners Red Star three points adrift of Partizan, who beat them 3-1 away in April to pile the pressure on Bozovic, with three matches remaining.

"I am no longer Red Star's coach as of this moment and it's a normal act given our recent results which I have to take responsibility for," Bozovic told a news conference.

"A coach has to be honest to himself and others and know when to step down.

"I hope my resignation will shake up the team and although I doubt they can now overhaul Partizan in the league run-in, they can still win the Serbian Cup."

Red Star hold a 4-1 first leg advantage over Cukaricki in the Cup semi-finals and could meet Partizan in the final as the holders are at home to Vojvodina Novi Sad after a 0-0 draw in the opening leg of their tie.

Should Partizan win the league title, they would equal Red Star's tally of 27 in the perennial battle of Serbia's big two for local supremacy.

