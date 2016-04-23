BELGRADE, April 23 Red Star Belgrade's match at Serbian top division rivals Borac Cacak was postponed on Saturday after one of their supporters was killed in a fight with rival fans.

"The Superleague's director made the decision after consultations with the representatives of both clubs, the Football Association of Serbia and the Interior Ministry," Red Star said on their website (www.crvenazvezdafk.com).

"In a tragic event that occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday, a Red Star fan lost his life.

"The club extends its sincere condolences to the fan's family. The new date for the match will be announced in due course."

Belgrade media reported that fans clashed in the central Serbian city in the early hours of Saturday after Red Star supporters arrived in droves.

Cacak hospital spokeswoman Biljana Kocovic said two fans were admitted with stab wounds at around 3.30 am CET (0130 GMT) local time, adding that one had died.

"A young man born in 1995 succumbed to his wounds while the other is in intensive care but his life is not in danger," Kocovic was quoted as saying by the B92 website (www.b92.net).

Serbian football has been rife with violence in the past 20 years and several fans have been killed in fights either in or outside stadiums.

Dozens of fans clashed with riot police and each other when league leaders Red Star played champions and bitter city foes Partizan at home last Saturday.

Red Star are 12 points ahead of closest rivals Cukaricki Belgrade in the 10-team top division with six games remaining. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Alan Baldwin)