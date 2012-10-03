BELGRADE Oct 3 Former European champions Red Star Belgrade went top of the Serbian first division for the first time since September 2010 after they came from behind to win 2-1 at Javor Ivanjica on Wednesday.

The result lifted Red Star, who won the European Cup in 1991, into pole position with 19 points from seven matches, one point more than city rivals Partizan, who are chasing a record sixth successive league title.

The match, postponed on the opening day of the season in August because police were deployed at an annual festival of brass bands in nearby Guca, came to life after half-time.

Javor delighted their outnumbered fans in the 48th minute, when Nigerian striker Ifeanyi Onyilo took advantage of a poor clearance by keeper Boban Bajkovic and volleyed home from 12 metres.

Red Star missed several chances and hit the woodwork before under-21 strikers Ognjen Mudrinski and Darko Lazovic -- both likely to start against England in the first leg of their Euro 2013 playoff on Oct 12. in Norwich -- turned the match.

New signing Mudrinski equalised with his fifth league goal in as many matches for Red Star when he met a teasing cross from the left with a looping header that went in off the post.

Bajkovic made amends for his error with a superb save to deny Onyilo before Lazovic side-footed a volley into the far corner of the net after good work by Filip Kasalica on the right flank.

Red Star are away to 12th-placed Spartak Subotica on Sunday, when Partizan are at home to Javor.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)