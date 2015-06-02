BELGRADE, June 2 Montenegrin Miodrag Bozovic took over as Red Star Belgrade coach on Tuesday on a one-year contract in a bid to turn around the fortunes of the 1991 European champions.

The 46-year-old, who has coached 15 clubs in as many years including Moscow rivals Dynamo and Lokomotiv, replaced Nenad Lalatovic who quit last month after cash-strapped Red Star endured a barren season.

Bozovic's first task will be to rebuild a side that saw bitter city foes Partizan clinch their seventh league title in eight seasons and acknowledged he faced a tough assignment.

"It is difficult to sign quality players for a modest sum of money," he told a news conference.

"My opinion is that it's better to add one player who will make a difference than four who will just make up the numbers.

"I know coaches are expendable and pay the price when there are no results because you can't replace 25 players or the entire board," said Bozovic.

Red Star won the league in 2014 but were banned from European competition last season for failing to pay debts to former players and coaches.

They will compete in the Europa League qualifying rounds next term after finishing runners-up in the Serbian league this year, seven points behind Partizan.

Red Star were also eliminated in the early stages of the domestic cup and fan discontent grew after a 0-0 home draw with Partizan effectively sealed the title race. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Tony Jimenez)