BELGRADE Jan 23 Serbian first division side Red Star Belgrade have scrapped defender Milan Jovanovic from the first team after he was caught drinking during their winter break, coach Aleksandar Jankovic said on Wednesday.

"Jovanovic was designated to lead by example as one of the key players in the second half of the season but he has committed an intolerable breach of conduct and is hence banished from the senior team," Jankovic told the club's official website (www.crvenazvezdafk.com).

"As far as I am concerned the case is closed and it's now up to the club's disciplinary committee to deal with it."

The 29-year old Montenegro centre-back, who has played 33 internationals, was consuming alcohol overnight in the team's hotel in the Turkish holiday resort of Antalya, where Red Star are preparing for the resumption of Serbia's 16-team league on Feb. 27.

Red Star have not won the championship since 2007. They are six points behind leaders and bitter city foes Partizan, who are vying for a record sixth successive league title. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tom Pilcher)