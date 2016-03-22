BELGRADE, March 22 Former European champions Red Star Belgrade set a new club record of 24 successive league wins on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory at Novi Pazar that sent them 32 points clear at the top of the Serbian first division.

Red Star, who won Europe's premier club competition in 1991, have 77 points from 27 games, with second-placed champions and bitter city foes Partizan trailing far behind.

Defender Aleksandar Lukovic headed Red Star into an early lead before Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira, the league's top scorer, doubled their advantage with his 19th league goal of the season.

A Jasmin Trtovac own goal made it 3-0 shortly before the break and French midfielder Damien Le Tallec completed the rout midway through the second half.

"I want to congratulate the club and the players for an accomplishment which will be difficult to emulate," Red Star coach Miodrag Bozovic told reporters. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)