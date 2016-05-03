BELGRADE May 3 Red Star Belgrade won a record 27th league title after a 1-0 win at neighbours Vozdovac gave them an unassailable nine-point lead over closest rivals Cukaricki Belgrade in the Serbian championship on Tuesday.

The result left Red Star top with 45 points from 33 games, with Cukaricki on 36 from 34 after a 2-1 home defeat by fourth-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad.

The eight teams contesting the championship playoff had their points tallies halved at the end of the regular season.

Cukaricki, who have three games left, could finish level on points with Red Star but the 1991 European Cup winners would claim the title on the basis of topping the 16-team first division at the end of the regular season.

It was Red Star's third title since Serbia became an independent nation in 2006 after they won 19 in the former Yugoslavia and five in its successor, the state union of Serbia and Montenegro.

Striker Predrag Sikimic scored a fortuitous goal shortly before the hour to put Red Star within touching distance of the trophy and their title success was confirmed after Vojvodina came from behind to beat Cukaricki in the later kick off.

Last season's champions and Red Star's bitter city foes Partizan, who have won 26 titles, stayed third on 34 points from as many games with a 4-0 win at Radnik Surdulica. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)