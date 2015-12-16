BELGRADE Dec 16 Former European champions Red Star Belgrade headed into the winter break with a 3-0 win at Javor Ivanjica which left them 25 points clear at the top of the Serbian first division on Wednesday.

Red Star, who won Europe's elite club competition in 1991, have 62 points from 22 games following a record-extending 19th league win a row, with closest rivals Cukaricki Belgrade and Borac Cacak tied on 37.

Fourth-placed champions Partizan Belgrade, whose board quit on Friday after last week's group stage exit in the Europa League, are a further point adrift after a comeback 2-1 home win over Borac.

Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira, the league's top scorer with 14 goals, fired Red Star ahead with a clever finish after weaving past four defenders with dazzling footwork in the fifth minute.

Srdjan Plavsic swept home a rebound to make it 2-0 shortly after the break and playmaker Aleksandar Katai sealed the win with his 13th goal of the season after Vieira put him through.

The 16-team first division resumes on Feb. 20.

