BELGRADE Oct 2 Red Star Belgrade's acting general secretary Zvezdan Terzic has been banned for six months for lashing out at a referee after a Serbian first division game, the Balkan country's football association (FSS) said on Thursday.

Terzic broke into the officials' locker-room after champions Red Star were held to a 0-0 draw at Napredak Krusevac on Sept. 13, unhappy with referee Dejan Santrac waving away three penalty claims.

"The verdict came as a result of the delegate's report citing that Terzic entered the officials' dressing-room without permission," the FSS said.

"He will be unable to perform his duties either as the Red Star acting secretary general or as the president of the first division clubs' association for a period of six months."

The match delegate, Dragan Dencic, charged Terzic with violent conduct.

"He burst into the room, verbally abused Santrac and angrily slammed a bottle of mineral water into the floor before the stewards escorted him out," Dencic said in his report.

The FSS ruled after the game that Santrac officiated poorly and slapped what the ruling body said would be a "lengthy ban" without specifying how long.

Red Star are top of the 16-team league with 19 points from seven games, two more than traditional city rivals Partizan who have a game in hand. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)