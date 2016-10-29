UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 FK Radnik Surdulica 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 13 10 2 1 38 12 32 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 13 9 2 2 25 11 29 3 Partizan Belgrade 14 9 2 3 24 10 29 4 Napredak Krusevac 13 7 4 2 15 9 25 5 FK Radnicki Nis 13 7 3 3 18 12 24 6 FK Mladost Lucani 13 7 1 5 15 15 22 7 Spartak Subotica 13 5 3 5 23 24 18 8 Rad Belgrade 13 5 3 5 11 16 18 ------------------------- 9 Metalac 13 4 3 6 10 11 15 10 FK Radnik Surdulica 14 4 3 7 14 20 15 11 FK Vozdovac 13 4 2 7 11 21 14 12 FK Novi Pazar 13 3 2 8 13 21 11 13 Javor 13 1 8 4 12 21 11 14 Cukaricki 13 2 4 7 11 19 10 15 Backa 13 3 1 9 6 15 10 16 Borac Cacak 13 1 5 7 9 18 8 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Red Star Belgrade v Rad Belgrade (1400) FK Novi Pazar v Backa (1400) FK Vozdovac v Javor (1400) Metalac v Spartak Subotica (1400) Napredak Krusevac v Borac Cacak (1400) FK Mladost Lucani v Cukaricki (1600) FK Radnicki Nis v Vojvodina Novi Sad (1600)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.