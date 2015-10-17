Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Rad Belgrade 0 Red Star Belgrade 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 13 11 2 0 33 9 35 2 Borac Cacak 13 7 3 3 19 12 24 3 Javor 13 6 5 2 12 5 23 4 FK Radnicki Nis 14 5 7 2 11 6 22 5 Partizan Belgrade 13 6 3 4 27 17 21 6 Cukaricki 13 6 3 4 14 8 21 7 Vojvodina Novi Sad 13 6 2 5 22 23 20 8 FK Novi Pazar 13 5 3 5 12 17 18 ------------------------- 9 FK Mladost Lucani 13 3 6 4 11 14 15 10 FK Vozdovac 13 3 5 5 11 13 14 11 Metalac 13 3 5 5 14 18 14 12 Rad Belgrade 14 3 4 7 17 24 13 13 OFK Belgrade 13 4 0 9 13 18 12 14 Spartak Subotica 13 2 5 6 10 17 11 15 FK Radnik Surdulica 13 1 7 5 11 22 10 16 Jagodina 13 1 6 6 4 18 9 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Borac Cacak v OFK Belgrade (1300) FK Novi Pazar v Cukaricki (1300) Metalac v FK Mladost Lucani (1300) Spartak Subotica v FK Vozdovac (1300) Jagodina v FK Radnik Surdulica (1700) Partizan Belgrade v Javor (1700)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.