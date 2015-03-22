Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Cukaricki 2 Partizan Belgrade 2 Jagodina 1 Spartak Subotica 3 Saturday, March 21 Red Star Belgrade 1 Napredak Krusevac 0 FK Mladost Lucani 1 FK Novi Pazar 3 FK Radnicki Nis 1 Vojvodina Novi Sad 1 OFK Belgrade 1 Borac Cacak 0 Rad Belgrade 2 FK Donji Srem 0 Radnicki Kragujevac 2 FK Vozdovac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 20 14 5 1 47 16 47 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 20 13 6 1 28 9 45 3 Cukaricki 20 10 7 3 31 18 37 ------------------------- 4 Vojvodina Novi Sad 20 10 4 6 33 25 34 ------------------------- 5 FK Novi Pazar 20 8 6 6 26 19 30 6 OFK Belgrade 20 7 8 5 22 22 29 7 Rad Belgrade 20 8 4 8 24 22 28 8 Jagodina 20 8 3 9 29 31 27 9 Spartak Subotica 20 6 6 8 18 24 24 10 FK Mladost Lucani 20 6 5 9 25 30 23 11 Borac Cacak 20 4 8 8 16 22 20 12 Napredak Krusevac 20 5 5 10 15 22 20 13 FK Donji Srem 20 5 5 10 15 28 20 ------------------------- 14 FK Radnicki Nis 20 4 7 9 15 26 19 ------------------------- 15 FK Vozdovac 20 4 6 10 16 29 18 16 Radnicki Kragujevac 20 3 5 12 10 27 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.