April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Napredak Krusevac 1 Red Star Belgrade 2
Partizan Belgrade 1 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Red Star Belgrade 32 26 4 2 78 29 43
-------------------------
2 Partizan Belgrade 32 25 4 3 63 18 42
3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 32 19 5 8 53 28 33
-------------------------
4 FK Mladost Lucani 31 15 6 10 38 31 27
-------------------------
5 Napredak Krusevac 32 15 7 10 37 27 26
6 FK Vozdovac 31 13 5 13 36 39 23
7 FK Radnicki Nis 31 12 8 11 39 39 22
8 Javor 31 11 10 10 33 38 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
FK Radnicki Nis v FK Vozdovac (1700)
Javor v FK Mladost Lucani (1700)