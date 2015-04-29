Soccer-Brazil top FIFA rankings for first time in seven years
ZURICH, April 6 Five-times world champions Brazil have returned to what they will consider their rightful place at the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Borac Cacak 1 Spartak Subotica 0 Cukaricki 1 OFK Belgrade 0 FK Donji Srem 1 Red Star Belgrade 3 FK Novi Pazar 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 FK Vozdovac 1 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0 Partizan Belgrade 1 Jagodina 0 Rad Belgrade 3 FK Mladost Lucani 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 1 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 6 1 56 18 60 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 25 16 7 2 36 13 55 3 Cukaricki 25 14 8 3 43 20 50 ------------------------- 4 FK Novi Pazar 25 11 7 7 34 23 40 ------------------------- 5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 25 12 4 9 36 30 40 6 Rad Belgrade 25 11 4 10 29 31 37 7 OFK Belgrade 25 9 8 8 26 30 35 8 Jagodina 25 9 3 13 33 40 30 9 FK Mladost Lucani 25 8 6 11 30 38 30 10 Borac Cacak 25 7 8 10 24 28 29 11 FK Radnicki Nis 25 7 8 10 21 29 29 12 Napredak Krusevac 25 6 7 12 17 26 25 13 Spartak Subotica 25 6 7 12 18 29 25 ------------------------- 14 FK Donji Srem 25 6 7 12 21 33 25 ------------------------- 15 FK Vozdovac 25 6 6 13 21 36 24 16 Radnicki Kragujevac 25 3 6 16 12 33 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 3 Red Star Belgrade v Rad Belgrade (1500) FK Mladost Lucani v Cukaricki (1500) FK Radnicki Nis v FK Novi Pazar (1500) Jagodina v FK Donji Srem (1500) OFK Belgrade v Radnicki Kragujevac (1500) Spartak Subotica v FK Vozdovac (1530) Napredak Krusevac v Borac Cacak (1700) Vojvodina Novi Sad v Partizan Belgrade (1700)
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Atletico Huila 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 10 8 2 0 21 4 26 2 Independiente Medellin 11 8 1 2 21 11 25 3 Jaguares 11 5 3 3 9 9 18 4 Millonarios 11 5 2 4 16 8 17 5 Alianza Petrolera 11 5 2 4 15 15 17 6 La Equidad 11 5 2 4 9 9 17 7 Pa
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Emelec 0 El Nacional 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 8 4 4 0 11 3 16 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 8 4 4 0 10 4 16 3 Universidad Catolica 8 4 3 1 17 8 15 4 Independiente del Valle 8 3 5 0 10 5 14 5 Deportivo Cuenca 8 2 4 2 8 7 10 6 Macara 8 2 4 2 7 7 10