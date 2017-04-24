April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
FK Radnicki Nis 3 FK Vozdovac 0
Javor 0 FK Mladost Lucani 1
Saturday, April 22
Napredak Krusevac 1 Red Star Belgrade 2
Partizan Belgrade 1 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Red Star Belgrade 32 26 4 2 78 29 43
-------------------------
2 Partizan Belgrade 32 25 4 3 63 18 43
3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 32 19 5 8 53 28 33
-------------------------
4 FK Mladost Lucani 32 16 6 10 39 31 30
-------------------------
5 Napredak Krusevac 32 15 7 10 37 27 26
6 FK Radnicki Nis 32 13 8 11 42 39 25
7 FK Vozdovac 32 13 5 14 36 42 23
8 Javor 32 11 10 11 33 39 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup