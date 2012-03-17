UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship on Saturday Borac Cacak 0 Hajduk Kula 0 BSK 1 Red Star Belgrade 4 Javor 1 Metalac 1 Partizan Belgrade 4 Jagodina 0 Smederevo 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 2 Spartak Subotica 1 FK Novi Pazar 0 Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 Sloboda Point Sevojno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 19 16 2 1 43 7 50 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 19 14 2 3 39 14 44 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 19 10 8 1 34 10 38 ------------------------- 4 Radnicki Kragujevac 19 9 9 1 28 15 36 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Subotica 19 7 9 3 15 13 30 6 Jagodina 19 8 5 6 20 18 29 7 Sloboda Point Sevojno 19 7 5 7 22 25 26 8 OFK Belgrade 18 8 1 9 22 25 25 9 Rad Belgrade 18 5 6 7 20 16 21 10 Smederevo 19 6 2 11 14 24 20 11 Hajduk Kula 19 5 5 9 14 25 20 12 BSK 19 4 6 9 12 25 18 13 Javor 19 4 4 11 11 24 16 14 Borac Cacak 19 3 6 10 8 23 15 ------------------------- 15 FK Novi Pazar 19 2 7 10 11 28 13 16 Metalac 19 1 7 11 9 30 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Rad Belgrade v OFK Belgrade (1330)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.