Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Hajduk Kula 2 Rad Belgrade 0 Jagodina 1 Spartak Subotica 1 Javor 3 FK Novi Pazar 2 OFK Belgrade 4 Smederevo 3 Partizan Belgrade 1 Red Star Belgrade 0 Sloboda Uzice 0 Radnicki Kragujevac 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 3 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Friday, May 17 FK Donji Srem 0 BSK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 28 21 4 3 64 16 67 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 28 20 2 6 54 30 62 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 28 16 10 2 37 18 58 ------------------------- 4 Jagodina 28 13 5 10 31 25 44 ------------------------- 5 Rad Belgrade 28 11 8 9 29 25 41 6 OFK Belgrade 28 12 5 11 31 31 41 7 Sloboda Uzice 28 9 12 7 33 35 39 8 Spartak Subotica 28 9 9 10 36 32 36 9 Hajduk Kula 28 9 8 11 34 31 35 10 Javor 28 9 6 13 37 37 33 11 FK Donji Srem 28 8 7 13 25 32 31 12 FK Radnicki Nis 28 8 7 13 27 41 31 13 BSK 28 8 5 15 24 54 29 14 Radnicki Kragujevac 28 6 9 13 22 34 27 ------------------------- 15 FK Novi Pazar 28 6 9 13 25 38 27 R16 Smederevo 28 3 6 19 17 47 15 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.