Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship on Sunday. Borac Cacak 0 Partizan Belgrade 4 BSK 1 Rad Belgrade 0 Metalac 0 Sloboda Point Sevojno 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 1 OFK Belgrade 1 Saturday, April 28 Red Star Belgrade 1 Jagodina 0 FK Novi Pazar 2 Hajduk Kula 1 Javor 1 Spartak Subotica 0 Smederevo 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Partizan Belgrade 27 24 2 1 65 11 74 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 27 19 5 3 52 15 62 3 Radnicki Kragujevac 27 11 14 2 37 23 47 ------------------------- 4 Vojvodina Novi Sad 27 11 10 6 38 25 43 ------------------------- 5 Jagodina 27 11 9 7 31 20 42 6 Sloboda Point Sevojno 27 12 6 9 34 33 42 7 OFK Belgrade 27 11 4 12 31 33 37 8 Spartak Subotica 27 9 10 8 25 27 37 9 Rad Belgrade 27 8 7 12 28 26 31 10 Javor 27 8 6 13 21 31 30 11 Hajduk Kula 27 8 6 13 22 35 30 12 Smederevo 27 9 2 16 20 34 29 13 BSK 27 6 9 12 16 35 27 14 FK Novi Pazar 27 5 10 12 19 36 25 ------------------------- 15 Borac Cacak 27 4 7 16 14 39 19 R16 Metalac 27 2 9 16 14 44 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.