Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Borac Cacak 0 FK Mladost Lucani 1 FK Donji Srem 1 Cukaricki 2 FK Novi Pazar 2 Red Star Belgrade 1 FK Vozdovac 0 OFK Belgrade 2 Napredak Krusevac 0 Jagodina 1 Partizan Belgrade 2 Radnicki Kragujevac 1 Rad Belgrade 1 FK Radnicki Nis 0 Spartak Subotica 0 Vojvodina Novi Sad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 21 15 5 1 49 17 50 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 21 13 6 2 29 11 45 3 Cukaricki 21 11 7 3 33 19 40 ------------------------- 4 Vojvodina Novi Sad 21 11 4 6 34 25 37 ------------------------- 5 FK Novi Pazar 21 9 6 6 28 20 33 6 OFK Belgrade 21 8 8 5 24 22 32 7 Rad Belgrade 21 9 4 8 25 22 31 8 Jagodina 21 9 3 9 30 31 30 9 FK Mladost Lucani 21 7 5 9 26 30 26 10 Spartak Subotica 21 6 6 9 18 25 24 11 Borac Cacak 21 4 8 9 16 23 20 12 Napredak Krusevac 21 5 5 11 15 23 20 13 FK Donji Srem 21 5 5 11 16 30 20 ------------------------- 14 FK Radnicki Nis 21 4 7 10 15 27 19 ------------------------- 15 FK Vozdovac 21 4 6 11 16 31 18 16 Radnicki Kragujevac 21 3 5 13 11 29 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.