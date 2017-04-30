Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Red Star Belgrade 2 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0 Partizan Belgrade 3 Napredak Krusevac 1 Saturday, April 29 FK Mladost Lucani 2 FK Vozdovac 0 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Javor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 33 27 4 2 80 29 46 ------------------------- 2 Partizan Belgrade 33 26 4 3 66 19 46 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 33 19 5 9 53 30 33 ------------------------- 4 FK Mladost Lucani 33 17 6 10 41 31 33 ------------------------- 5 FK Radnicki Nis 33 14 8 11 44 39 28 6 Napredak Krusevac 33 15 7 11 38 30 26 7 FK Vozdovac 33 13 5 15 36 44 23 8 Javor 33 11 10 12 33 41 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara