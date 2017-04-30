Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Cukaricki 2 Metalac 0 Saturday, April 29 Backa 0 Borac Cacak 1 Rad Belgrade 0 FK Radnik Surdulica 2 Spartak Subotica 2 FK Novi Pazar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cukaricki 33 13 7 13 44 44 26 2 Spartak Subotica 33 12 8 13 43 52 25 3 FK Radnik Surdulica 33 9 7 17 31 43 22 4 Rad Belgrade 33 9 8 16 27 44 18 5 Backa 33 9 3 21 22 40 17 ------------------------- 6 Metalac 33 7 9 17 23 40 17 ------------------------- 7 Borac Cacak 33 6 6 21 25 47 15 8 FK Novi Pazar 33 6 5 22 26 59 13 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara