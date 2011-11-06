Nov 6 Results and standings from
Serbian soccer
championship matches on Sunday (tabulate under played, won,
drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Radnicki Kragujevac 2 Sloboda Point Sevojno 1
Spartak Subotica 1 Hajduk Kula 1
Played on Saturday:
Borac Cacak 0 Jagodina 0
BSK 0 Partizan Belgrade 1
Red Star Belgrade 3 OFK Belgrade 1
Javor 0 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0
Metalac 1 FK Novi Pazar 1
Smederevo 0 Rad Belgrade 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Partizan Belgrade 11 10 0 1 23 4 30
-------------------------
2 Red Star Belgrade 11 8 2 1 22 6 26
3 Radnicki Kragujevac 11 5 6 0 17 8 21
-------------------------
4 Sloboda Point Sevojno 11 5 4 2 14 11 19
-------------------------
5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 11 4 6 1 19 8 18
6 Jagodina 11 5 3 3 13 8 18
7 Spartak Subotica 11 3 6 2 10 11 15
8 Hajduk Kula 11 4 3 4 10 14 15
9 OFK Belgrade 11 4 1 6 12 16 13
10 Rad Belgrade 11 3 3 5 13 9 12
11 BSK 11 3 3 5 7 13 12
12 Javor 11 3 2 6 6 13 11
13 Smederevo 11 3 1 7 7 14 10
14 Borac Cacak 11 1 4 6 4 12 7
-------------------------
15 FK Novi Pazar 11 1 4 6 5 20 7
16 Metalac 11 0 4 7 5 20 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
