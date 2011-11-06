Nov 6 Results and standings from Serbian soccer championship matches on Sunday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Radnicki Kragujevac 2 Sloboda Point Sevojno 1 Spartak Subotica 1 Hajduk Kula 1

Played on Saturday: Borac Cacak 0 Jagodina 0 BSK 0 Partizan Belgrade 1 Red Star Belgrade 3 OFK Belgrade 1 Javor 0 Vojvodina Novi Sad 0 Metalac 1 FK Novi Pazar 1 Smederevo 0 Rad Belgrade 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 11 10 0 1 23 4 30 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 11 8 2 1 22 6 26 3 Radnicki Kragujevac 11 5 6 0 17 8 21 ------------------------- 4 Sloboda Point Sevojno 11 5 4 2 14 11 19 ------------------------- 5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 11 4 6 1 19 8 18 6 Jagodina 11 5 3 3 13 8 18 7 Spartak Subotica 11 3 6 2 10 11 15 8 Hajduk Kula 11 4 3 4 10 14 15 9 OFK Belgrade 11 4 1 6 12 16 13 10 Rad Belgrade 11 3 3 5 13 9 12 11 BSK 11 3 3 5 7 13 12 12 Javor 11 3 2 6 6 13 11 13 Smederevo 11 3 1 7 7 14 10 14 Borac Cacak 11 1 4 6 4 12 7 ------------------------- 15 FK Novi Pazar 11 1 4 6 5 20 7 16 Metalac 11 0 4 7 5 20 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer