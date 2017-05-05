May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, May 5
Javor 1 Partizan Belgrade 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Partizan Belgrade 34 27 4 3 68 20 49
-------------------------
2 Red Star Belgrade 33 27 4 2 80 29 46
3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 33 19 5 9 53 30 33
-------------------------
4 FK Mladost Lucani 33 17 6 10 41 31 33
-------------------------
5 FK Radnicki Nis 33 14 8 11 44 39 28
6 Napredak Krusevac 33 15 7 11 38 30 26
7 FK Vozdovac 33 13 5 15 36 44 23
8 Javor 34 11 10 13 34 43 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 6
FK Vozdovac v Red Star Belgrade (1500)
Vojvodina Novi Sad v FK Mladost Lucani (1700)
Sunday, May 7
Napredak Krusevac v FK Radnicki Nis (1700)